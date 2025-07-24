Türkiye mourns 10 workers killed in Eskişehir wildfire

ESKİŞEHİR

Heartfelt condolences poured in from across the country for the 10 lives lost battling wildfires in the central province of Eskişehir, where relentless blazes, fueled by extreme heat, continued to rage on July 24.

On July 23, five forestry workers and five AKUT rescue organization members tragically lost their lives while bravely battling a ferocious wildfire tearing through Eskişehir’s forested region.

Six of the injured have since been discharged from the hospital, while one remains in critical condition in intensive care.

Twenty-four workers were caught in the "brusque evolution of the flames,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said.

According to eyewitnesses and surviving members of the firefighting team, the fire was initially limited to low-lying grass and shrubbery. However, a sudden gust of wind rapidly intensified the flames, propelling them into treetops and engulfing the area where the workers were located.

Two prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the incident and determine the cause of the fire.

As of July 24, the bodies of 10 victims were brought to the forensic medicine institute in the capital Ankara for identification. Outside the building, grief-stricken relatives and colleagues broke down in tears.

The bodies are expected to be handed over to families later in the day, followed by funerals.

As media outlets began reporting on the personal stories of the victims, it was revealed that one of them, Tolunay Kocaman, had been married just nine days prior, on July 14.

Another victim, AKUT member Bayram Eren Arslan, had long been among the first responders to disasters across the country, according to his father, who spoke to private broadcaster NTV.

Arslan had participated in rescue operations for a full month in Adıyaman following the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023.

“When he heard about the wildfire, he couldn’t hold himself back and rushed to help. I’m proud of him,” said his father, Gürsel Arslan.

The deaths of the 10 responders triggered a wave of national mourning, with condolences pouring in from citizens, public figures and politicians.

In a message of condolence to the families, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the victims had fought “to protect our forests at the cost of their lives.”

The deaths bring the number of fatalities in wildfires that have flared amid strong winds, high temperatures and dry conditions so far in the country this year to 13. An elderly man and two forestry workers were killed in a wildfire that raged in the western province of İzmir earlier this month.

Since July 20, Türkiye has endured blistering heat waves, with temperatures soaring 6 to 12 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages, igniting multiple devastating wildfires nationwide.

"Starting tomorrow [July 24], we are expecting extreme temperatures and abrupt wind shifts. I once again urge all 86 million citizens to remain vigilant and take maximum precautions," the forestry minister said.

As of July 24, wildfires were still burning in five regions, including Eskişehir. Dozens of villages in the affected provinces have been evacuated.

Türkiye is not alone in facing the flames — other Mediterranean countries are also grappling with wildfires fueled by searing heat.

In Athens, a firefighting helicopter crashed into the sea while attempting to scoop water to combat a blaze.

Two people were killed and hundreds evacuated as a massive wildfire swept through Greek Cyprus, destroying homes and threatening communities amid an ongoing heatwave.

In the ethnically divided island, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar offered assistance to the Greek Cypriot side.