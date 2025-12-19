Australia announces gun buyback after Bondi attack

SYDNEY
Australia will use a sweeping buyback scheme to "get guns off our streets," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Dec. 19.

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed are accused of opening fire on a Jewish festival at the famed surf beach on Dec. 14, killing 15 people in one of Australia's deadliest mass shootings.

Albanese vowed to toughen laws that allowed 50-year-old Sajid to own six high-powered rifles.

"There is no reason someone living in the suburbs of Sydney needed this many guns," he said.

Australia would pay gun owners to surrender "surplus, newly banned and illegal firearms."

It would be the largest gun buyback since 1996, when Australia cracked down on firearms in the wake of a shooting that killed 35 people at Port Arthur.

Australia will remember those slain at Bondi with a national day of reflection, the prime minister said.

Albanese urged Australians to light candles at 6:47 p.m. on Dec. 21, "exactly one week since the attack unfolded."

Sydney remains on high alert almost a week on from the shootings.

Armed police released seven men from custody Friday, a day after detaining them on a tip they may have been plotting a "violent act" at Bondi Beach.

Police said there was no established link with the alleged Bondi gunmen and "no immediate safety risk to the community."

Many hundreds returned to the ocean off Bondi Beach on Dec. 19 in another gesture to honor the dead.

Swimmers and surfers paddled into a circle as they bobbed in the gentle morning swell, splashing water and roaring with emotion.

