Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus mulls joint rapid reaction force

Senior Israeli, Greek and Greek Cypriot officials have begun preliminary talks on the possible creation of a joint rapid reaction force, sources familiar with the discussions told Israeli media on Dec. 18.

The concept under review does not envision a permanent multinational unit, the several reports said.

Instead, officials are examining a flexible framework that could be activated quickly in times of crisis, with the capacity to operate at sea, in the air and on land.

The sources described the talks as being at an early, exploratory stage, with military planners still assessing feasibility, command arrangements and potential scenarios.

“The idea is responsiveness rather than permanence,” one source said, emphasizing that the force would be assembled only when circumstances require swift action.

Even so, the initiative is widely interpreted by regional observers as a signal of deterrence, particularly in response to Türkiye’s growing military and political footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to one source, the very fact that such a mechanism is being discussed is intended to send a message to Ankara.

Greek daily Ta Nea reported that one scenario under consideration would involve a force of around 2,500 personnel, potentially comprising roughly 1,000 troops each from Israel and Greece and about 500 from Greek Cyprus.

However, multiple sources cautioned that no decisions have been taken regarding the size, mandate or deployment conditions of such a force.

The discussions have gained momentum ahead of a high-level trilateral meeting expected next week, when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides are due to visit Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Officials said enhanced defense cooperation, including the idea of a rapid reaction force, is likely to feature on the agenda.

In recent months, defense ties among the three states have intensified. Israeli, Greek and Greek Cypriot military officials have held a series of consultations on regional security, air and naval cooperation and strategic planning.

The diplomatic activity has extended to the political level as well. This week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz hosted his Greek Cypriot counterpart in Israel, highlighting what officials describe as a steadily expanding defense dialogue among the three countries.

The reports came days after French President Emmanuel Macron and Christodoulides on Dec. 15 signed a “strategic partnership agreement” after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

The deal covers cooperation in defense, the economy, culture, innovation and education, with a particular emphasis on strengthening political and military coordination on European and international issues.

According to reports in the Greek Cypriot press, France is seeking to reinforce and render more permanent its existing military presence in southern part of the ethnically-divided Eastern Mediterranean island.