Nephew of FETÖ leader Gülen caught in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul police have detained Yasir Gülen, the nephew of Fethullah Gülen, the deceased former ringleader of FETÖ, on charges of membership in an armed terrorist organization, local media reported on Dec. 19.

The operation was carried out by the Istanbul Police Department’s Counter-Terrorism Branch in coordination with the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), as part of ongoing efforts to apprehend fugitives linked to the FETÖ terrorist organization.

Authorities determined that Yasir Gülen, who had been sought for “membership in an armed terrorist organization” under FETÖ-related investigations, had been attending the group’s exclusive meetings and had significant activity in group-linked Bank Asya accounts. Intelligence revealed that he was residing in Istanbul.

Following technical and physical surveillance, the police located his hideout in the Ümraniye district and conducted a raid to apprehend him. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody and transferred to the police for processing.

FETÖ orchestrated the failed coup attempt in Türkiye on July 15, 2016, which claimed over 250 lives and left more than 2,700 people injured.

The organization infiltrated critical state institutions, including ministries, the military and the judiciary, strategically positioning its members. After the coup attempt, thousands of members were removed from their posts.

Fethullah Gülen, the founder of FETÖ, died in October 2024 in Pennsylvania, United States, at the age of 83. He had lived on a sprawling estate in Pennsylvania for over two decades, which served as the operational headquarters for the terrorist network.