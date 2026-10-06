Türkiye, allies agree to reinforce Saudi defenses

Türkiye, allies agree to reinforce Saudi defenses

RIYADH
Türkiye, allies agree to reinforce Saudi defenses

 

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan agreed on Oct. 5 to arrange the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities to the kingdom under their joint defense pact, following attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

The decision came at an emergency meeting of the Mecca Defense Alliance’s Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Riyadh.

The committee decided to “move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defense commitments,” a joint statement said.

The measures would be carried out in accordance with the countries’ national laws and agreed arrangements. The statement gave no troop numbers or deployment timetable.

The three countries condemned attempts to target Mecca and Medina, as well as continuing attacks on Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities.

They reaffirmed that each member’s security was inseparable from that of the other two.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended alongside Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also took part.

Speaking after the meeting, Fidan said the participants discussed support for Saudi Arabia’s defense and ways to resolve the dispute through peaceful means and dialogue.

He said a meeting on the alliance’s institutional arrangements had already been planned, but developments involving Yemen and Saudi Arabia had prompted the emergency talks.

He described Riyadh’s approach to resolving the dispute as constructive.

The committee also appointed retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term.

Fidan said discussions covered the secretariat’s structure and the appointment.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed on Aug. 7, treats an armed attack on any member as an attack on all three.

Separately, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari welcomed the agreement as a promising development for regional security during a panel at Georgetown University in Doha on Oct. 5.

He said Qatar continued its mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran and that communication channels remained open.

Al-Ansari also warned that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz would affect the entire world, stressing that vital waterways should not be used as instruments of pressure.

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