Turkish troops conduct mine clearance near Iraq border

HAKKARİ

(AA Photo)

Special Mine Search and Clearance (ÖMAT) teams of the Turkish Armed Forces are carrying out mine and unexploded ordnance clearance operations in rural parts of Çukurca district in eastern province of Hakkari, seeking to make areas once affected by terrorism safe for civilian use.

The operations are being conducted near the Iraqi border, particularly around the villages of Kurudere, Kavuşak and Işıklı, which were evacuated in 1995 amid security concerns.

Specialized personnel affiliated with the Defense Ministry are working to remove mines and other explosive remnants from the area following the restoration of security, with the aim of allowing the villages and surrounding lands to be used again.

The ÖMAT teams, operating under the 2nd Army Engineer Brigade Command, consist of experienced personnel trained in mine detection and clearance techniques and equipped with specialized equipment.

Before entering the field, teams carry out detailed preparations, including inspections of their equipment and protective gear. They are also briefed on terrain conditions, weather and potential risks they may encounter during the operation.

Once the necessary security measures are in place, personnel systematically scan designated areas with mine detectors. Any mines or unexploded ordnance found during the searches are identified and subsequently neutralized through controlled procedures.

Turkish authorities have stepped up security measures along the Türkiye-Iraq border in Hakkari province, with a newly built modular wall and an extensive trench network designed to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling and potential terrorist activity.

A 2,152-meter concrete wall was completed last year in Anadağ village in the Derecik district as part of the border security efforts. The project was carried out under the coordination of the Interior

Ministry’s Directorate of Migration Management and the Hakkari Governor’s Office.

The security infrastructure also includes a 10-kilometer (6-mile) network of trenches, each measuring approximately 7 meters (23 feet) in both depth and width, further reinforcing controls along the border.