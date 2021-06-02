Turkish defense chief highlights Ankara's contributions to NATO meeting

ANKARA
Turkey contributes to NATO missions and continues its fight against terror groups in the south of Europe and NATO, namely ISIL and YPG/PKK, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his counterparts at a virtual NATO meeting on June 1. 

According to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, Hulusi Akar along with 30 other defense ministers of NATO countries exchanged views in a single-session meeting in which the participants tackled NATO’s 2023 progress and developments in Afghanistan.

Akar told his counterparts that Turkey held the responsibility for the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) of NATO in 2021 in case a crisis emerges, and it has always done its part in the STEADFAST DEFENDER-21 NATO drills.

“In addition to its existing contributions to NATO, Turkey has further contributed to NATO Air Policing and regional security flights together with its land, naval and air elements along with the utilization of its cyber capabilities,” the statement read.

As for the developments in Afghanistan, Akar "cautioned that support from NATO and the individual support from its allies must continue," otherwise there would be a risk of losing all the progress already made.

