Turkish FM vows to support efforts by NATO secretary-general

  • June 01 2021 16:44:00

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has pledged to support the efforts by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the issue of NATO 2030 resolutions that will be adopted at the upcoming summit, officials from the Foreign Ministry said.

Çavuşoğlu virtually attended the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting on June 1.

Particularly, the preparations of the 2021 NATO leaders summit, the NATO 2030 decisions planned to be accepted at the summit, developments related to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and other issues on NATO’s agenda were discussed in the meeting, officials said on condition of anonymity.

Turkey supports the efforts of Stoltenberg in the context of the NATO 2030 Resolutions and believes that these decisions will validate and further strengthen the Alliance and transatlantic ties in today’s strategic environment, Çavuşoğlu said at the meeting.

