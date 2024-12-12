US continues to engage with Türkiye on evolving situation in Syria: Pentagon

WASHINGTON

The United States continues to engage with Türkiye regarding the unfolding situation in Syria following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh revealed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held discussions earlier this week with Türkiye’s Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

“The conversations are ongoing, aimed at understanding the dynamics on the ground in Syria. Türkiye faces threats from within Syria and has the right to protect itself. That’s why we are continuing these discussions, not only with Türkiye but also with other stakeholders in the region,” Singh stated.

Singh confirmed that the U.S. remains in talks with the PKK/YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). However, she refrained from commenting on potential U.S. positions in the event of clashes between Türkiye and SDF forces.

She added that the regime change in Syria could both present opportunities and carry significant risks for the region. Singh emphasized that the U.S. position remains focused on safeguarding its troops and combating the ISIL terrorist group.

Singh also noted that the SDF is currently not active in the Manbij area, concentrating instead on its efforts against ISIL.

“We continue to work with our Turkish counterparts to urge for de-escalation in the region,” she said.

When asked about potential discussions between the U.S. and Türkiye concerning the relocation of the Tomb of Suleyman Shah in Syria, Singh affirmed the ongoing engagement.

The Tomb of Suleyman Shah, grandfather of Osman I—the founder of the Ottoman Empire—was relocated from the village of Karakozak in Syria’s Aleppo province to the village of Esme, near the Turkish border, in a 2015 operation.

"We’re going to continue to engage with Türkiye," she said, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla are actively involved in talks during their regional visits.

Blinken-Fidan talks

Blinken is scheduled to arrive in Ankara on Friday to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for discussions centered on post-Assad Syria.

Following Assad’s departure to Russia on Dec. 8, opposition groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) announced an interim government, appointing Mohammad al-Bashir as the caretaker leader. Both Ankara and Washington have welcomed the regime's collapse after more than a decade of civil conflict that claimed over one million lives and displaced an estimated 10 million Syrians.

Blinken stressed in a Dec. 10 statement, “This transition must lead to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that adheres to international standards of transparency and accountability, in alignment with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254.”

Washington also emphasized key priorities for the new government, including minority rights, uninterrupted humanitarian aid, prevention of terrorism, and the secure dismantling of chemical or biological weapons stockpiles.

Fidan underscored diplomatic efforts to resolve Syria's transition, saying, “We aim to guide the international community toward achieving sustainable balance in Syria and ensuring stability in line with our national interests.” Fidan pledged Türkiye’s ongoing support for the Syrian people during this transitional phase.

Key discussions in Ankara are expected to cover the U.S.’s strategic partnership with the YPG in northern Syria and Türkiye's commitment to preventing the creation of a "terror corridor" along its border.

After the regime's collapse, Türkiye-backed Syrian National Army forces ousted YPG fighters from Tel Rıfat and Manbij, pivotal territories west of the Euphrates River. Turkish officials affirm that securing its borders and citizens remains a top priority.