Türkiye brokers historic deal between Somalia, Ethiopia

Türkiye brokers historic deal between Somalia, Ethiopia

ANKARA
Türkiye brokers historic deal between Somalia, Ethiopia

Türkiye has brokered a historic agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia to end a nearly year-old dispute following hours of talks in the Turkish capital with the participation of the presidents of the two countries hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud shook hands at a press conference after marathon talks at the Turkish presidency on late Dec. 11.

“We have reached an important stage in the Ankara Process, which we launched about eight months ago as a result of the confidence that Somalia and Ethiopia have placed in our country,” Erdoğan said at the press conference.

“By overcoming certain resentments and misunderstandings together, we have taken the first step towards a fresh start between Somalia and Ethiopia based on peace and cooperation,” Erdoğan said.

“I sincerely congratulate my dear brothers for reaching this historic agreement with great devotion and thank them for their constructive attitude,” he added.

For his part, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy said that “Ethiopia's desire for secure access to the sea is a peaceful venture and will benefit our neighbours, it is a venture that must be seen in the spirit of cooperation, not suspicion.”

He said the “constructive talk” would allow the two nations “to enter the New Year in a spirit of cooperation, friendship and the willingness to work together instead of against each other.”

Somalian President Mohamud thanked Erdoğan and Türkiye’s mediation, stressing that his country was ready “to work with the Ethiopian leadership and the Ethiopian people.”

 Ankara Declaration released

The two leaders agreed on the Ankara Declaration that outlines the principles of the deal between Ethiopia and Somalia. The declaration underscored that the two countries agreed to leave behind differences of opinion and contentious issues, and resolutely move forward in cooperation towards common prosperity.

They agreed to work closely together on commercial arrangements and bilateral agreements that would ensure Ethiopia's “reliable, safe and sustainable access” to the sea “under the sovereign authority of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

The dispute between the two countries was triggered early in 2024 after Ethiopia signed an agreement with self-proclaimed Somaliland to have access to the sea. It promised to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation, drawing a harsh reaction from Somalia.

According to the sources, the historic deal between the two countries is another concrete development that displays Türkiye’s growing influence in the African continent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

    Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

  2. Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

    Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

  3. Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

    Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

  4. EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

    EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

  5. Australia to force tech titans to pay for news

    Australia to force tech titans to pay for news
Recommended
Erdoğan, Orban discuss regional conflicts, ties

Erdoğan, Orban discuss regional conflicts, ties
US continues to engage with Türkiye on evolving situation in Syria: Pentagon

US continues to engage with Türkiye on evolving situation in Syria: Pentagon
Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Türkiye slams Israeli occupation of Syrian territories

Türkiye slams Israeli occupation of Syrian territories
Türkiye will not allow terrorists to exploit Syria situation, Fidan tells Blinken

Türkiye will not allow terrorists to exploit Syria situation, Fidan tells Blinken
Next few months critical for world: Erdoğan

Next few months critical for world: Erdoğan
WORLD Russia will definitely respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will "definitely" respond to a Ukrainian attack on a southern airfield using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Türkiye has posted a current account surplus for the fifth month in a row in October, according to data from the Central Bank on Dec. 12.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿