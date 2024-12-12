Türkiye brokers historic deal between Somalia, Ethiopia

ANKARA

Türkiye has brokered a historic agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia to end a nearly year-old dispute following hours of talks in the Turkish capital with the participation of the presidents of the two countries hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud shook hands at a press conference after marathon talks at the Turkish presidency on late Dec. 11.

“We have reached an important stage in the Ankara Process, which we launched about eight months ago as a result of the confidence that Somalia and Ethiopia have placed in our country,” Erdoğan said at the press conference.

“By overcoming certain resentments and misunderstandings together, we have taken the first step towards a fresh start between Somalia and Ethiopia based on peace and cooperation,” Erdoğan said.

“I sincerely congratulate my dear brothers for reaching this historic agreement with great devotion and thank them for their constructive attitude,” he added.

For his part, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy said that “Ethiopia's desire for secure access to the sea is a peaceful venture and will benefit our neighbours, it is a venture that must be seen in the spirit of cooperation, not suspicion.”

He said the “constructive talk” would allow the two nations “to enter the New Year in a spirit of cooperation, friendship and the willingness to work together instead of against each other.”

Somalian President Mohamud thanked Erdoğan and Türkiye’s mediation, stressing that his country was ready “to work with the Ethiopian leadership and the Ethiopian people.”

Ankara Declaration released

The two leaders agreed on the Ankara Declaration that outlines the principles of the deal between Ethiopia and Somalia. The declaration underscored that the two countries agreed to leave behind differences of opinion and contentious issues, and resolutely move forward in cooperation towards common prosperity.

They agreed to work closely together on commercial arrangements and bilateral agreements that would ensure Ethiopia's “reliable, safe and sustainable access” to the sea “under the sovereign authority of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

The dispute between the two countries was triggered early in 2024 after Ethiopia signed an agreement with self-proclaimed Somaliland to have access to the sea. It promised to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation, drawing a harsh reaction from Somalia.

According to the sources, the historic deal between the two countries is another concrete development that displays Türkiye’s growing influence in the African continent.