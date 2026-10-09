Turkish Airlines carries 73 million passengers in January-September

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines carried 73 million passengers in the January-September period of 2026, up 5.2 percent from 69.4 million a year earlier, while its passenger load factor improved by 2 percentage points to 85 percent.

Available seat kilometers (ASK) increased 4.4 percent to 212.2 billion during the period.

The airline’s fleet expanded by 12.1percent year-on-year to 567 aircraft as of the end of September, while the number of destinations served rose 0.8 percent to 358. Cargo and mail volumes increased 10.6 percent to 1.76 million tons.

International passenger traffic rose 5.9 percent to 47.7 million in the first nine months of the year, while domestic passenger numbers increased 3.9 percent to 25.3 million.

In September, Turkish Airlines carried 9 million passengers, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier. The carrier’s load factor rose 2.2 percentage points to 86.8 percent, while available seat kilometers climbed 2.5 percent to 24.6 billion.

International passenger traffic increased 4.8 percent to 5.9 million during the month, while domestic passenger numbers edged up 1.5 percent to 3.1 million. Cargo and mail volumes grew 13 percent year-on-year to 205,700 tons.