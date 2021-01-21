Turkey's US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

  • January 21 2021 09:09:00

Turkey's US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

Turkey's U.S. ambassador congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration on Jan. 20.

"Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on the assumption of their duties," Serdar Kılıç said on Twitter. "I hope this new administration will show the wisdom to strengthen relations with U.S.’s long term allies, while building new alliences [sic], to better serve regional and int. peace and security."

Biden and Harris took the oaths of office in a heavily-guarded but sparsely attended ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Security for the ceremony was markedly increased with 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. to secure the area after former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to thwart a constitutionally-mandated procedure before Biden assumed office.

Trump departed the White House for the state of Florida, opting to break with a tradition that embodies the US's peaceful transfer of power by not participating in the inaugural events.

envoy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  2. Historical Turkish town draws tourists despite pandemic

    Historical Turkish town draws tourists despite pandemic

  3. Snowfall in Istanbul

    Snowfall in Istanbul

  4. Turkey passes 1 million mark for vaccine doses given

    Turkey passes 1 million mark for vaccine doses given

  5. Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

    Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March
Recommended
Greece’s move in Ionian Sea doesn’t affect Aegean: Turkey

Greece’s move in Ionian Sea doesn’t affect Aegean: Turkey

Turkey, US officials discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkey, US officials discuss bilateral, regional issues
Turkey, Iraq to establish mechanism for information exchange on PKK: Minister

Turkey, Iraq to establish mechanism for information exchange on PKK: Minister
Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO

Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO
Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’

Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’
Turkish top military delegation visits Iraq

Turkish top military delegation visits Iraq
WORLD Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes

Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes

Tunisians protested on Jan. 20 to demand the release of hundreds of young demonstrators arrested in several nights of disturbances, venting their anger also against the government’s handling of a deepening social crisis.
ECONOMY Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Turkey and Belgium are aiming to increase their bilateral trade volume from $7.3 billion to up to $10 billion annually, the Turkish trade minister said on Jan. 20. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.