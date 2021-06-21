Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey and Spain on June 21 discussed bilateral relations and matters related to the EU in a videoconference.

The consultations were co-chaired by Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı and Spain’s State Secretary for the EU Juan Gonzalez Barba.

“During the consultations, the preparations for the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit and all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed, and exchange of views will be made within the scope of Turkey-EU relations,” Turkey's foreign ministry said earlier.