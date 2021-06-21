Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters

  • June 21 2021 09:27:00

Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters

ANKARA
Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters

Alamy Photo

Turkey and Spain on June 21 discussed bilateral relations and matters related to the EU in a videoconference.

The consultations were co-chaired by Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı and Spain’s State Secretary for the EU Juan Gonzalez Barba.

“During the consultations, the preparations for the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit and all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed, and exchange of views will be made within the scope of Turkey-EU relations,” Turkey's foreign ministry said earlier.

diplomacy, meeting,

TURKEY Turkey seeking extradition of fugitive businessman

Turkey seeking extradition of fugitive businessman
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

    Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

  2. Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

    Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

  3. Water analysis sheds light on substance use

    Water analysis sheds light on substance use

  4. Turkey-Azerbaijan mull cooperation in defense industry

    Turkey-Azerbaijan mull cooperation in defense industry

  5. Top court accepts HDP indictment

    Top court accepts HDP indictment
Recommended
Turkey-Azerbaijan mull cooperation in defense industry

Turkey-Azerbaijan mull cooperation in defense industry
Kyiv buying Turkish drones to defend itself: Ukrainian FM

Kyiv buying Turkish drones to defend itself: Ukrainian FM
Turkeys presence at Kabul airport necessary, says Afghan foreign minister

Turkey's presence at Kabul airport 'necessary,' says Afghan foreign minister
Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

Erdoğan congratulates Irans Raisi for election win

Erdoğan congratulates Iran's Raisi for election win

Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments

Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments
WORLD Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

The party of Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the early parliamentary polls with 53.92% of the votes, according to preliminary results on June 21.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy map becomes greener as renewables expand countrywide

Turkey’s energy map becomes greener as renewables expand countrywide

Turkey ranks as the world’s 12th biggest renewable power with over $50 billion investment. The Aegean provinces lead in the wind and geothermal power generation, whereas solar energy is expanding in Central Anatolia while hydropower facilities are widespread

SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.