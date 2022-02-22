Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine

  • February 22 2022 10:51:00

Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine

ANKARA
Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine

Turkey has rejected Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine, reiterating Ankara’s commitment to the protection of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and political unity.

“The decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk Republics, in addition to contradicting the Minsk Agreements, constitutes a clear violation of Ukraine’s political unity and territorial integrity,” read a statement issued by Turkish Foreign Ministry late Feb. 21. It came right after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to recognize the breakaway republics under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in the eastern Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation’s decision is unacceptable, and we reject it,” Ankara stated.

The statement also reiterated Ankara’s “commitment to the preservation of Ukraine’s political unity and territorial integrity and invite all concerned parties to act with common sense and to abide by international law.”

Turkey has long been calling on Russia and Ukraine to resolve their differences through dialogue and in the context of the Minsk Agreement. Turkey, having good dialogue with both countries, was seeking a mediation role between Ukraine and Russia.

In the meantime, the Foreign Ministry urged Turkish citizens to leave eastern Ukraine.

“In the light of the latest developments, we strongly urge our citizens to leave the eastern regions of Ukraine. We recommend our citizens to contact our embassy in Kyiv when necessary,” it said.

