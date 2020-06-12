Turkey calls on Germany to lift travel warning

  • June 12 2020 17:25:00

Turkey calls on Germany to lift travel warning

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey calls on Germany to lift travel warning

Turkish foreign minister on June 12 called on Germany to lift travel warning for Turkey.

Speaking to German weekly Der Spiegel, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu commented on Germany’s decision to lift travel warning for EU countries while extending it for all other countries until Aug. 31.

“It is hard to understand scientific reasons behind this decision,” said  Çavuşoğlu and called on Berlin to also lift its travel warning for Turkey, which has successfully managed the pandemic process.

“German tourists are most warmly welcome. All kinds of hygiene measures will be taken against COVID-19 from the moment the German tourists start their travels. The whole staff in Turkey guaranteed to be healthy and all medical facilities will be ready,” the top Turkish diplomat said.

Thomas Bareiss, Germany’s commissioner for tourism, also told Der Spiegel that one should adopt a careful approach, but allow travel of German tourists to the countries that have successfully battled the coronavirus and taken necessary measures.

“We need to remove travel warnings for countries that prove positive development in terms of the number of new infections and guarantee adequate protection," he said, adding that extending travel warnings for such countries would undermine the credibility of German government in the eyes of its citizens.

Last week, Berlin decided to lift travel warning for EU members and associated countries, despite the high number of active COVID-19 cases in France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium. It extended the travel warning for all the other countries outside Europe until the end of August.

Germany’s leading tour operators have recently called on the government to lift travel warning also for non-EU countries, like Turkey.

Turkey is one of the most popular travel destinations for German holidaymakers. Nearly 5 million German tourists traveled to Turkey last year.

Ankara, Berlin continue dialogue on tourism
Ankara, Berlin continue dialogue on tourism

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

    Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

  2. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

  3. Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

  4. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  5. Turkey criticizes UK for not consulting Ankara on regulation of British bases in Greek Cyprus

    Turkey criticizes UK for not consulting Ankara on regulation of British bases in Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Turkey criticizes UK for not consulting Ankara on regulation of British bases in Greek Cyprus

Turkey criticizes UK for not consulting Ankara on regulation of British bases in Greek Cyprus
Turkish experts demine Libya

Turkish experts demine Libya

Ankara responds to Washington over reaction to conviction of US consulate employee

Ankara responds to Washington over reaction to conviction of US consulate employee 
Ankara, Berlin continue dialogue on tourism

Ankara, Berlin continue dialogue on tourism
Turkey sends aid to Afghanistan to back COVID-19 fight

Turkey sends aid to Afghanistan to back COVID-19 fight
Trilateral online summit for Idlib on agenda: Turkish FM

Trilateral online summit for Idlib on agenda: Turkish FM
WORLD Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said on June 11 he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force," while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account balance posted a $5.06 billion gap in April, widening from a $469 million deficit in the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 12.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.