Ankara, Berlin continue dialogue on tourism

  • June 12 2020 08:54:53

Ankara, Berlin continue dialogue on tourism

BERLIN- Anadolu Agency
Ankara, Berlin continue dialogue on tourism

Germany and Turkey are in talks to evaluate if Ankara could be granted an exemption from Berlin’s travel warning issued for all countries outside the EU, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on June 11.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Maas recalled that Germany decided to lift its global travel warning for EU member states and associated countries, but extended it for all the other countries outside Europe until the end of August.

“We have a close dialogue with Turkey, with the government and with the relevant authorities,” Maas said, adding that talks between Berlin and Ankara were focused on the review of the pandemic situation, the capacity of the health system, measures for the safety of tourists and planned flights to and from tourism destinations.

“We will review the situation according to these criteria, and if we come to a conclusion that it is reasonable, then we will lift the travel warning and replace it with a travel advice for Turkey,” he said.

Maas noted that non-EU member countries meeting these criteria could be granted exemption from the current travel warning in the coming weeks, before the end of August.

Turkey is one of the most popular travel destinations for German holidaymakers. Nearly 5 million German tourists traveled to Turkey last year.

Germany’s leading tour operators have called on the government this week to lift travel warning also for non-EU member countries like Turkey, which have successfully managed the pandemic process. 

A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on June 10 that Berlin’s “travel warning” for non-EU countries should not be interpreted as a “travel ban” for citizens who want to travel to Turkey or other countries.

“A travel warning is not a travel ban,” Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Christofer Burger told reporters, adding that this information was provided to inform citizens about potential pandemic risks, restrictions or lockdown measures abroad. 

“In the end, everyone has to decide for himself or herself. We cannot decide on their behalf,” he said.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

  2. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  3. Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister

    Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister

  4. Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

    Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

  5. Conversions of Hagia Sophia

    Conversions of Hagia Sophia
Recommended
Turkish experts demine Libya

Turkish experts demine Libya

Ankara retorts Washington over its reaction on US consulate employees conviction

Ankara retorts Washington over its reaction on US consulate employee's conviction
Turkey sends aid to Afghanistan to back COVID-19 fight

Turkey sends aid to Afghanistan to back COVID-19 fight
Trilateral online summit for Idlib on agenda: Turkish FM

Trilateral online summit for Idlib on agenda: Turkish FM
Ankara slams US international religious freedom report

Ankara slams US international religious freedom report
No coronavirus travel ban for Turkey: Berlin

No coronavirus travel ban for Turkey: Berlin
WORLD Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said on June 11 he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force," while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

Turkish Airlines will resume some international flights this month to China, South Korea and the United States among other destinations, the airline said on June 12 , a day after it began restarting such services.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.