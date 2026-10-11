Trump says US may join Saudi strikes on Houthis in Yemen

WASHINGTON

AA Photo

The United States may join Saudi strikes against Yemen's Houthis following an attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, President Donald Trump said on Oct. 10.

"We may. We're going to look at it," he told reporters, saying officials had just learned of the attack and would decide quickly.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said the Oct. 10 afternoon attack injured several people. Officials were still determining the number of injured, while airport operations were temporarily suspended.

The U.S. and British embassies urged citizens to avoid the airport on Oct. 10, citing security risks and possible travel disruptions.

Saudi authorities said on Oct. 9 three citizens were killed and others injured in two attacks on Oct. 8 targeting airport facilities and a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. Operations subsequently resumed, with air traffic returning to normal, the aviation authority said.

The Houthis have claimed several recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, including King Khalid.

Yemen's war began after the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.