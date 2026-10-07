Trade Minister Bolat meets EU Ambassadors

ANKARA

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat met with ambassadors of European Union member states in Ankara to discuss bilateral trade and economic relations, according to a statement from the Trade Ministry.

The meeting, hosted by Aivo Orav, head of the European Union Delegation to Türkiye, followed up on talks held at the ministry in April.

Discussions focused on the current state of Türkiye-EU trade and economic relations, the European Commission’s proposed Industrial Acceleration Act under its “Made in EU” policies, the functioning of the Customs Union and trade barriers faced by the Turkish business community.

Bolat said economic integration between Türkiye and the EU is deep and strategic in nature.

He noted that bilateral trade between Türkiye and the EU reached a record $233 billion last year, with EU countries accounting for 43 percent of Türkiye’s exports and 32 percent of its imports. He also said around 62 percent of Türkiye’s foreign direct investment stock originates from European companies.

Commenting on the European Commission’s proposed Industrial Acceleration Act, Bolat said vehicles and components produced in Türkiye should be fully recognized as having “Union origin” status.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving Türkiye’s position within the EU value chain, Bolat said Türkiye was not seeking special treatment but rather recognition of its unique position and the rights stemming from its 30-year Customs Union relationship with the bloc.

He also highlighted the need for practical solutions in Türkiye-EU relations, saying lengthy visa procedures faced by businesspeople and road transit quotas that directly restrict trade prevent the Customs Union from reaching its full potential.

Bolat recalled Türkiye’s reciprocal steps toward opening public procurement markets and said one of the main agenda items discussed was the upcoming Türkiye-EU High-Level Trade Dialogue Meeting, which he will co-chair with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission’s trade chief, in Brussels on Oct. 13.

He said the meeting would provide an important opportunity to develop constructive and concrete solutions for Türkiye-EU trade and economic relations.