Syria needs global cooperation, Erdoğan tells Macron

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized the need for international cooperation in rebuilding Syria and ensuring stability during a phone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The discussion on Dec. 18 came after opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after more than 13 years of conflict. Assad fled the country just over a week ago amid the swift offensive.

Erdoğan stressed the necessity of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty as the country enters a new political phase. He also welcomed France’s decision to reopen its embassy in Syria, calling it a positive step toward supporting the country’s revival.

The two leaders discussed Turkish-French relations as well as broader regional and global issues, according to a statement from Erdoğan's office.

Their phone call followed Erdoğan’s meeting with European Union chief President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara the day earlier.

"We agree on maintaining Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly on establishing inclusive governance," Erdoğan told a joint press conference in the Turkish capital.

For his part, the EU Commission head highlighted the importance of Syrian reconstruction, hinting that the bloc could be involved in efforts to this end.

Noting that the EU is Syria's biggest donor, von der Leyen said this support must be realized with a new focus, urging the need to concentrate on reconstruction efforts in Syria, scarred by 13 years of civil war, which just ended on Dec. 8 when forces opposed to the Assad regime captured the capital Damascus.

She also underlined Türkiye's legitimate security concerns within Syria, opposing PKK and YPG’s efforts to establish a terrorist belt along the border.

"Türkiye has an essential role to play in stabilizing the region," she said.

The EU is to give Türkiye an extra 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) in funding to care for the Syrian refugees it is hosting, von der Leyen said.

The funds would support the healthcare and education needs of refugees in Türkiye and "contribute to migration and border management, including voluntary returns of Syrian refugees," she said.

Türkiye is hosting over 3 million refugees who fled across the border in search of safety after the civil war began in 2011.

Ankara is hoping the shift in power in Damascus will allow many of them to return home.

"As things evolve on the ground, we can adapt this 1 billion to the new needs that might occur in Syria," she said.

