Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Snowfall has led to the suspension of educational activities on Feb. 11 in Istanbul’s seven outer districts of Avcılar, Arnavutköy, Başakşehir, Beykoz, Beylikdüzü, Esenyurt and Sultangazi, with authorities issuing stark warnings regarding the intensification of onfall on Feb. 12.

Amid continuous alerts from the country’s meteorology bureau and the Istanbul Municipality’s disaster coordination center, AKOM, snowfall returned to the metropolis with greater severity after several days.

The Governor’s Office, meanwhile, rejected a citywide school closure, citing partial snowfall.

"The snowfall affecting Istanbul's northern districts has not significantly impacted the southern and central parts of the city. Therefore, a citywide suspension of education is not under consideration.”

The office also cautioned that the snowfall would escalate in ferocity after sunset on Feb. 11 and persist with vigor throughout Feb. 12.

Commencing in the early morning hours, the snowfall predominantly blanketed the elevated regions of the European side.

Districts such as Beylikdüzü, Silivri, Büyükçekmece and Arnavutköy witnessed a considerable escalation in snow intensity.

Motorists commuting to work at dawn were compelled to reduce their speed due to the treacherous road conditions as vehicles struggled to navigate the snow-laden streets.

While the congestion did not bring traffic to a complete standstill, local media outlets documented sporadic accidents and drivers stranded on the roads.

On the Anatolian side, intermittent snowfall prevailed across Ümraniye, Beykoz, Kartal, Pendik and Üsküdar. One of Istanbul’s most iconic vantage points, Çamlıca Hill, was partially veiled under a delicate white shroud following the snowfall.

AKOM’s latest report underscored that with the plummeting temperatures, snowfall was expected to intensify overnight. Forecasts indicated that temperatures across Istanbul would oscillate between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius, with intermittent snow showers projected to persist until Feb. 12.

Municipal authorities have urged residents to refrain from using personal vehicles unless absolutely necessary.

Given Istanbul’s immense population of over 15 million, extensive preemptive measures are routinely implemented to mitigate the traffic disruptions wrought by snowfall.

The inclement weather has also disrupted air travel, prompting flight cancellations. Reports indicate that 5 percent of scheduled flights at Sabiha Gökçen Airport were canceled on Feb. 11, while 10 percent of the Feb. 12 flights are expected to face cancellations.