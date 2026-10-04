September inflation data due this week

September inflation data due this week

ISTANBUL
September inflation data due this week

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate is expected to ease to 30.2 percent.

All eyes turn to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 5 as the agency prepares to publish September’s inflation figures.


Economists expect Türkiye’s consumer prices to rise 2.18 percent month-on-month in September, according to an AA Finans survey. 


Based on the average forecast, annual inflation is expected to ease from 31.51 percent in August to 30.16 percent in September.


The survey also showed that economists’ year-end inflation expectation stood at 29.66 percent.
Türkiye’s inflation rose 1.84 percent month-on-month in August.


According to data released by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) on Oct. 1, monthly inflation in Istanbul accelerated to 2.11 percent in September from 1.66 percent in August, while annual inflation eased to 33.55 percent from 34.96 percent.


Education recorded the sharpest monthly increase in September, with education expenditures rising 22.59 percent.


It was followed by transportation with a 4.6 percent increase, miscellaneous goods and services with 2.96 percent, restaurants and hotels with 2.42 percent and communications with 2.24 percent.


Prices rose 1.73 percent in recreation and culture, 1.69 percent in housing, and 0.91 percent in clothing and footwear. 


The increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages was limited to 0.14 percent.

TUIK, Inflation,

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