Türkiye, regional powers condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi

Türkiye, regional powers condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi

ANKARA
Türkiye, regional powers condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi

A person inspects the damage at the site of a warehouse hit by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sana'a, Yemen, Oct. 9 2026.EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Oct. 11 “hostile” attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis against the Gulf kingdom, including the deadly strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

In a joint statement, the four countries condemned “in the strongest terms the ongoing hostile attacks perpetrated by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the heinous attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh... which constitute a blatant violation of international law.”

The countries described the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” posing a direct threat to Saudi Arabia’s security and stability, as well as civilian safety.

They said the attacks “cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext.”

The four countries reaffirmed their solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for all legitimate measures it takes to counter the attacks, deter threats and prevent their recurrence.

They also held the Houthis “fully accountable” for the consequences of the attacks and any repercussions threatening regional and international peace and security.

The countries called for an “immediate and unconditional” end to the attacks.

The death toll from the Oct. 10 Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh rose to 13 after an injured Indian national died Oct. 11. The attack also left 309 people injured, according to Saudi authorities.

Türkiye and Pakistan agreed on Oct. 5 to activate collective deterrence measures under a mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia and rapidly deploy military forces and capabilities to the kingdom.

The decision was announced after the three countries’ defense and foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Riyadh. It marked the first time the alliance, known as the Mecca pact, has been invoked since it was signed Aug. 7.

The accord stipulates that an attack on any of the three countries will be treated as an attack on all three, echoing a central provision of NATO’s founding treaty.

The alliance emerged amid escalating regional tensions following the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran.

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