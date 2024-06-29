Restoration work begins in Armenian church in Diyarbakır

DIYARBAKIR

The Culture and Tourism Ministry initiated restoration efforts for the 500-year-old Surp Sarkis Armenian Church in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, the municipality has announced.

In a written statement on June 27, the municipality stated that the project will be undertaken by the ministry and the Governor’s Office.

A gathering was held on the occasion of the restoration of the church, which suffered damage in the earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, while Sahak Maşalyan, the Patriarch of Türkiye's Armenians, inspecting the historic church.

The earthquakes killed more than 53,000 people in the country’s south, devastating a large number of buildings, including historical structures.

“It was heartbreaking for us to see the church in such a state,” Maşalyan said in a speech following examinations and prayers, calling on the local administrations to combine forces during the process.

“We will do our best as well. I believe things will be different when we meet together in a few years. This will be a blessing for the country and Diyarbakır, and the reappearance of this monument will be a great reward. Today marks a historic success,” he said.

Cemil Koç, the head of the Diyarbakır Monuments and Museums Association, said that they are ready to co-operate in his speech. “We will participate in each stage; we promise we will do our part for the project,” he said.

“Following this, we will complete the project with the financial support of the governorship and ministries, along with domestic and international communities and philanthropists,” said the head of the Surp Giragos Armenian Church Foundation, Ergün Ayık.

Ayık remarked that eight guesthouses, a conference hall, a priesthood and three workshops will be constructed following the restoration process.