Refereeing chief arrested over alleged data misuse

Refereeing chief arrested over alleged data misuse

ISTANBUL
Refereeing chief arrested over alleged data misuse

An Istanbul court on Oct. 3 remanded Ferhat Gündoğdu, chairman of the Turkish Football Federation’s Central Referee Board (MHK), and four others in custody in an investigation into alleged misconduct in football refereeing.

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, concerns allegations including forgery of official documents, breach of trust and unlawfully obtaining personal data.

In its remand ruling for Gündoğdu and former MHK member Yunus Yıldırım, the court said evidence indicated that referees’ personal data had been recorded unlawfully and used in match appointments, İhlas News Agency reported.

The judge said merit and professional development criteria had been disregarded and that the use of the information had prevented some referees from carrying out their duties.

Gündoğdu denied wrongdoing and asked to be released.

Questioned about an audio recording found on his phone, he said: “I was not even aware that recording was on my phone.”

He said he had learned of the recording after it appeared on Twitter and did not believe it had been made with malicious intent.

Alongside Gündoğdu and Yıldırım, the court remanded Ferdi Karadoruk, Alican Sağlar and Emre Kosif.

Former MHK deputy chairman Ahmet Şahin and federation official Sebahattin Şahin were released under judicial supervision, with foreign travel bans and reporting requirements.

Prosecutors had sought the remand of all seven suspects.

Karadoruk also denied wrongdoing and requested release. In ordering his remand, the Istanbul 5th Criminal Judgeship of Peace cited digital evidence and an expert report, along with risks of flight or tampering with evidence.

Türkiye, arrests,

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