Parties unite on gun control, online violence to prevent school attacks

ANKARA

Political parties in Türkiye’s parliament have called for tighter controls on civilian gun ownership and stronger measures against online violence as lawmakers seek ways to prevent attacks in schools.

Members of parliament made the proposals on Oct. 8 during a meeting of a parliamentary commission investigating school violence, which is preparing a report on measures to address the problem.

Their talks followed a stabbing at a middle school in Istanbul’s Başakşehir district on Oct. 6, when a 15-year-old student from another school injured eight students, one of whom later died. The incident came after attacks or shootings were reported in the provinces of Şanlıurfa, Kahramanmaraş, Manisa and Osmaniye in recent months.

Several lawmakers argued that easier access to firearms contributes to the risk of violence. Mehmet Ali Cevheri of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) said stricter penalties were needed to address public demand for gun licenses, while Suat Özçağdaş of the main opposition New Party called for restrictions on civilian gun ownership.

Beritan Güneş Altın of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) also urged lawmakers to take clear steps to this end, saying schools could address violence by fostering a culture of peace.

Lawmakers also highlighted the role of social media and digital platforms in exposing children to violent content and cyberbullying.

AKP’s İsa Mesih Şahin proposed introducing digital patrol officers within the police force and called for a review of television series, films and other media that may promote violence through their portrayal of role models. Özçağdaş urged the creation of dedicated reporting mechanisms for digital threats and cyberbullying.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) lawmaker İbrahim Özyavuz called for stronger legal protections against threats children face online, while İYİ (Good) Party MP Şenol Sunat said the commission should address algorithmic influence, cyberbullying and online radicalization.

Sunat also called for early warning systems to identify risks before violent incidents occur, improved coordination between institutions and stronger guidance and mental health services.

Social media-driven violence and rampant digitalization belong front and center in the commission’s report, according to Özyavuz.