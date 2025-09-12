Palestinian ambassador praises Türkiye's decision to suspend all trade with Israel

ANKARA
 Palestine's Ambassador in Ankara, Faed Mustafa, on Thursday expressed gratitude for Türkiye's decision to suspend all trade with Israel.

Mustafa, who is nearing the end of his tenure in Ankara, paid a farewell visit to Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, the embassy said in a statement.

During the meeting, Mustafa said that since May 2, 2024, Türkiye has suspended all commercial transactions with Israel, including imports, exports, and transit trade, and that the comprehensive ban has been met with appreciation and gratitude from both the Palestinian people and their leadership.

He also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government for continuing to be supportive of Palestine and its people, as well as Bolat for promoting bilateral economic and trade relations.

Mustafa emphasized the strong ties between the brotherly nations and peoples, describing the relationship between Palestine and Türkiye as "strategic," reflecting the Palestinian leadership's confidence in Türkiye's position, history, and future.

The Palestinian envoy commended Türkiye for its principled stance against war crimes and massacres committed against Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

He noted that, following Türkiye’s trade suspension, the Turkish Trade Ministry has coordinated with Palestine’s Ministry of Economy to establish a mechanism ensuring Palestinians’ access to essential and urgent supplies.

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
