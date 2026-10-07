Özcan’s porcelain plates in GastroShow 2026

ISTANBUL

Artist and academic Seval Özcan will take part in GastroShow 2026, an event bringing together professionals from gastronomy, tourism, art and other disciplines in Istanbul on Oct. 9-10.

Held at the Taşyapı Event Center in Istanbul in cooperation with Rota Exhibitions, GastroShow 2026 will feature Özcan in workshops built around the theme of zero waste, combining art, colors and discarded materials.

Özcan, who studied at Ankara University’s Faculty of Communication and Marmara University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, later completed her master’s and doctoral studies at Marmara University’s Institute of Fine Arts.

For her GastroShow project, Özcan plans to incorporate waste materials and other art supplies into her work, including porcelain plates, to draw attention to recycling and the efficient use of resources.

“Art helps us open the doors to another world related to universality and infinity,” Özcan said, describing art as a necessity for society rather than a luxury.

She said the project would focus on zero waste and environmental awareness ahead of COP31, adding that she had previously participated in climate-related events and represented Türkiye at COP29 with her artworks and an opening speech.

“Nature does not need people; people need nature,” Özcan said, calling for greater environmental awareness.