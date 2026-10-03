New KAAN prototype nears first flight

New KAAN prototype nears first flight

ŞANLIURFA
New KAAN prototype nears first flight

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) aims to fly a new prototype of its KAAN fighter jet before year-end, General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu has said.

Speaking to Anadolu at the Teknofest aerospace and technology festival in Şanlıurfa, Demiroğlu said the P1 prototype had completed system checks and low-speed taxi tests. High-speed taxi trials will follow further ground testing before its first flight.

He said P1 could fly in October or November if testing proceeds without setbacks, while work on the P2 prototype continues.

An earlier aircraft, designated P0, made KAAN’s first flight in 2024.

Demiroğlu also outlined progress on TUSAŞ’s trainer aircraft and production plans.

Series production of the Hürjet jet trainer has begun, with deliveries scheduled to start for the Turkish Air Force in late 2027 and Spain in late 2028. Two prototypes have logged more than 600 flight hours, while a third made its first flight in September.

TUSAŞ signed a contract in September to supply Azerbaijan with 14 Hürkuş-II turboprop trainers. Demiroğlu said deliveries would draw on aircraft being produced for the Turkish Air Force to meet Azerbaijan’s request for faster supply.

He said the company expected further export agreements for both training and light-attack versions of the Hürkuş.

To meet delivery schedules and control costs, TUSAŞ plans to outsource about 70 percent of production while retaining final assembly. Domestic subcontractors will take on more work on components including wings, tails and fuselages, Demiroğlu said.

Flight qualification tests are also underway for two Hava SOJ electronic warfare aircraft. TUSAŞ aims to deliver both in 2027, with testing being carried out alongside Aselsan and the Defense Industries Presidency.

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