Myanmar migrants returned to war-torn nation from Malaysia

Myanmar migrants returned to war-torn nation from Malaysia

THANLYIN, Malaysia
Myanmar migrants returned to war-torn nation from Malaysia

Myanmar migrants repatriated from Malaysia arrive at a temple during their official welcoming process in Thanlyin on October 4, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Nearly 1,500 Myanmar migrants from Malaysia returned to their war-ravaged home country on Oct. 4 under an opaque repatriation scheme that rights monitors say cannot assure their safety.


Dozens of migrants were transported on buses to a Buddhist monastery hall for immigration and health checks, AFP journalists saw, after the returnees arrived by Myanmar Navy ships that docked at the nearby base in Thanlyin.


“I haven’t met my family yet,” said Kyaw Swar Thein, 53, who worked in a coffee shop in Malaysia before he was arrested there.


He said he suffered scabies while in detention for a year and eight months, one reason he wanted to come home. Now his future seemed unclear.


“I do not hope for anything,” he said among the rows of men sat cross-legged on the floor, some wearing T-shirts reading “We love Myanmar.”


The United Nations has warned conditions in Myanmar, which has been consumed by civil war since a 2021 military coup, mean safe homecomings cannot be guaranteed as required under international law.


Malaysia insists all returnees agreed to voluntary repatriation from detention centers, but the U.N. and rights groups have raised concerns that Myanmar migrants had little choice.


Three Myanmar Navy ships carrying migrants docked at the Thanlyin base early on Oct. 4, said a naval official whom AFP has kept anonymous as he was not authorized to speak to media.


The ships left Malaysia on Sept. 30 carrying 1,476 migrants, according to the Myanmar government, the first of 5,000 that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Myanmar agreed to take back.


The arrivals were due to include mostly men, as well as 27 children and 79 women, Malaysian media said.


There are concerns that members of the persecuted Rohingya are among the returned group after Anwar announced the repatriations in July against a backdrop of rising xenophobia towards refugees, particularly the Rohingya.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

    Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

  2. Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

    Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

  3. ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

    ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

  4. Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

    Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

  5. US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics

    US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics
Recommended
Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad
Hundreds of French high schools shut

Hundreds of French high schools shut
Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears

Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears
Oct 7 anniversary puts Netanyahu’s wartime record under scrutiny

Oct 7 anniversary puts Netanyahu’s wartime record under scrutiny
Tensions rise as Yemen army launches broad strikes against Houthis

Tensions rise as Yemen army launches broad strikes against Houthis
US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase

US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase
Personal info on 8.8 mln people in Denmark leaked

Personal info on 8.8 mln people in Denmark leaked
WORLD Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered an investigation into the desecration of the U.S. flag during military parades held in Baghdad to mark the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq.
ECONOMY ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

Equities rallied on Oct. 5 after a big miss on U.S. jobs creation gave the Federal Reserve breathing room to hold off an interest rate hike this month, while traders were also cheered by another drop in oil prices that eased inflation concerns.
SPORTS Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has broken his silence on a sweeping referee investigation, vowing full cooperation with authorities and vehemently defending his administration from blame for “decades of corruption” in the sport.
﻿