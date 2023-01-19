Municipality restores historic Balat

ISTANBUL

Urban design practices and façade restorations carried out by the municipality in the Balat neighborhood of Istanbul’s Fatih district have made neighborhoods on the shores of the Golden Horn a frequent destination for photographers.

In the project where Fatih Municipality decided to renovate the exteriors of 350 buildings in Balat, the works at 250 houses were completed, with houses repainted in bright colors. Cables on the exterior of the historic houses were also cleaned.

“We are carrying out intensive rehabilitation work at many points, especially on the shore of the Golden Horn,” Fatih Mayor Ergün Turan said, stressing that they aim to preserve the “historical texture in the memory of the city.”

Façade rehabilitation works have brought a new life and vitality to the region, Turan said, adding that photographers have started to show great interest in the new look of the neighborhood after the municipality’s efforts.

The sloping streets of Balat are lined with two and three-story terraced houses and a few grander mansions. Balat became one of the tourism hotspots in the 2010s. Many houses in Balat have been turned into cafes, restaurants and accommodations for visitors.