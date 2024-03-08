Ministry honors 12 women on March 8

Ministry honors 12 women on March 8

The Family and Social Services Ministry has awarded honor prizes to 12 women who have carved out success stories with their determination on the occasion of March 8 International Women’s Day.

One of the recipients is Özlem Yılmaz, who became Türkiye’s first female general in 2023, following her promotion in the gendarmerie general command.

Prof. Dr. Didem Balkanlı was recognized for her design of experiments planned for Türkiye’s first manned space mission.

Another recipient announced by the ministry is nurse Şeyma Alakuş, who saved infants during the Feb. 6 quakes, earning widespread acclaim for her action.

Rabia Birsen Göğercin gained recognition nationwide for her remarkable success in a well-known quiz show, serving as an inspiration to millions with her achievements despite having an amputated arm.

Visually impaired Zülal Tannur developed a platform called "From Your Eyes" that provides detailed descriptions to visually challenged people.

Merve Başoğlu, who completed Nice Conservatory just in three years, also bagged one of the awards.

Aliye Üzüm, who lost her husband and two sons in the Feb. 6 disaster, transformed the lives of two surviving children by taking them in as a foster parent.

Other awardees include Senem Oruç, the mother of twin police officers killed at a failed coup attempt by FETÖ, Hamide Doğangün who overcame a spinal cord injury to achieve significant success in athletics, Palestinian activist Nihad Abunasser and renowned late author Alev Alatlı.

Oya Kayacık, a Turkish nurse who worked with children in an orphanage in Istanbul for more than 60 years, was also honored.

