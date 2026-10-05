Minister Yusuf Tekin visits Demirören media high school

Minister Yusuf Tekin visits Demirören media high school

ISTANBUL
Minister Yusuf Tekin visits Demirören media high school

 

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin visited Demirören Media and Technology Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School to evaluate a broadcasting project, outlining curriculum updates affecting millions across Türkiye.

The visit occurred under the Innovation and Educational Technologies General Directorate’s “Let Us Be Informed” project launched in 2026. The initiative provides transparent information on educational policies through student bulletins.

Ninth grader Zeynep Erkoç and 10th grader Ela Ecrin Çiftçi said on-camera training boosted their confidence. Tekin thanked Nuran Çakmakçı for supporting youth, noting all schools possess interactive boards.

Answering questions during the broadcast, Tekin said the Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) procedure remains identical for 12th graders this year. Future exams will align with the new curriculum, he said.

“The only thing changing is the curriculum,” he said, citing preparation materials on the ministry’s MEBİ and EBA platforms. “We used to ask questions from the old curriculum, now we will ask from yours,” he said.

The Century of Türkiye Education Model, implemented in grades one, two, three, five, six, seven, nine, 10 and 11, replaces rote memorization with analytical skills. Tekin said the shift aligns with PISA standards, where Türkiye reached a peak this year following investments since 2003 involving free textbooks, teacher appointments and supplementary training courses (DYK).

Addressing a curriculum change replacing “Central Asia” with “Turkestan,” Tekin said the move strips Soviet-era terminology in favor of historical accuracy. He also praised Beşiktaş’s football performance.

The YKS is a centralized exam determining university placements for millions of graduates. Given the high stakes, minor format changes trigger intense national debate, making clear communication regarding curriculum alignment a critical public issue.

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