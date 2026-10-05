Merz’s bloc hits new low as AfD widens poll lead

Merz’s bloc hits new low as AfD widens poll lead

BERLIN
Merz’s bloc hits new low as AfD widens poll lead

Support for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc has fallen to 18 percent, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has reached 30 percent, a nationwide INSA poll showed.

The survey for Bild, published on Oct. 3, marked the conservatives’ lowest reading and the AfD’s highest in the pollster’s records. The AfD gained one percentage point from the previous week, while the CDU/CSU lost one, widening the gap to 12 points.

The Social Democrats (SPD), Merz’s coalition partner, and the opposition Greens each stood at 14 percent. The Left party received 10 percent.

The poll also found that 79 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with Merz’s performance, with the same proportion dissatisfied with the government overall.

INSA surveyed 1,202 people and put the maximum margin of error at 2.9 percentage points.

The findings follow regional election defeats for Merz’s Christian Democrats in Saxony-Anhalt on Sept. 6 and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sept. 20, where the AfD finished first.

Merz described the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania result as a “disaster” but pledged to press ahead with reforms.

The chancellor, who took office in May 2025 promising to revive Germany’s economy, has struggled to advance economic and welfare reforms with his SPD coalition partners.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

    Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

  2. Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

    Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

  3. Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

    Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

  4. 3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

    3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

  5. Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again

    Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again
Recommended
Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea
Trump suggests Iran could ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego

Trump suggests Iran could ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego
CIA assessment warns Israel risks civil war, state collapse: Report

CIA assessment warns Israel risks civil war, state collapse: Report
COP31 eyes modest steps as climate disasters multiply

COP31 eyes modest steps as climate disasters multiply
Separatists win Quebec election in test for PM

Separatists win Quebec election in test for PM
Ukrainian attack on minibus kills three: Russia

Ukrainian attack on minibus kills three: Russia
WHO says ‘low’ risk in Russia following plague reports

WHO says ‘low’ risk in Russia following plague reports
WORLD Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgarian authorities launched a major search operation on Oct. 6 for the missing crew of a ship that sank in the Black Sea after drones struck two merchant vessels, in an attack Prime Minister Rumen Radev called “absolutely unacceptable.”
ECONOMY List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

Authorities have compiled lists of investors who generated outsized gains from funds over short periods as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged market manipulation, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Oct. 6.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿