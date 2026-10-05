McCartney fires barb at paid celeb appearances

McCartney fires barb at paid celeb appearances

PARIS
McCartney fires barb at paid celeb appearances

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring Summer 2027 collection. (AP Photo)

British designer Stella McCartney thanked Jennifer Lopez for attending her latest catwalk show for free on Sept. 30 — and fired a barb at rival labels who pay celebrities to turn up.


“She’s been such a pleasure. She is not the diva that you all thought she was,” McCartney told reporters about her A-list guest J-Lo. “She came to support me.”


The “Jenny from the Block” star sat front row at the catwalk show for McCartney’s Spring-Summer 2027 collection at the British ambassador’s residence in Paris.


“At the end of the day, which none of you [journalists] talk about, everyone’s paid to go to shows, and it’s kind of a false economy,” she added. “At Stella, we just have beautiful people supporting our brand, and Jen did that this season, and I’m just so thrilled,” McCartney added.


Some major brands such as Dior or Chanel have a stable of declared brand ambassadors, celebrity faces who represent them at shows and in advertisements.


Others agree private one-off arrangements to have celebrities attend a catwalk show and pose for photographers, producing shareable content that helps promote the label online.

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