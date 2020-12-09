Local man turns dumpsite into forest in 25 years

MARDİN
A 70-year-old man living in the southeastern province of Mardin has turned a dumpsite into a forest by planting thousands of saplings.

Şeyhmus Erginoğlu has planted a total of 14,000 trees, including 7,000 pine trees and 3,000 plane trees, in the idle areas of Mardin for 25 years, making the city green where the continental climate prevails.

After having worked for a long time as a truck driver, Erginoğlu quit his job 25 years ago and took a short two-month break, after which he soon devoted himself to mother nature.

“I have built 50 spring water fountains in Mardin. I have only planted 10,000 saplings in Savurkapı, and I keep going further. I come every day to water the saplings. I have spent 17,000 Turkish Liras ($2,100) here,” Erginoğlu said, noting that the area where he planted trees was previously a garbage dump.

“I served here. The saplings have grown, and now families come to sit in the shade of the trees and have a picnic. They eat the vegetables that I have grown,” he added, noting that his only request to visitors was not to damage the trees.

Erginoğlu also expressed his joy over his posts on social media that Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli has shared showing him as an example in the public eyes.

“I want everyone to plant trees. It is very rewarding to plant trees,” he said, referring to the words of the Prophet Mohammed, who once said: “If the Day of Judgment erupts while you are planting a new tree, carry on and plant it.”

