War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

NEW YORK
War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

Conflict, economic turbulence and extreme weather scuppered efforts to curb hunger last year, with around nine percent of the world's population affected, U.N. agencies said on Wednesday.

About 733 million people may have faced hunger in 2023, a level that has held steady for three years after a steep rise following the Covid-19 pandemic, they said in a report.

But the picture is uneven. While hunger affected one in every five people in Africa, compared with a global average of one in 11, Latin America and the Caribbean progressed and Asia stalled in the goal of eliminating undernourishment.

The broader goal of securing regular access to adequate food for everyone also stalled in that period.

Moderate or severe food insecurity, which forces people to occasionally skip meals, hit 2.33 billion people last year — almost 29 percent of the global population.

The report by the Food and Agriculture Organization, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization suggests the U.N. goal of a world without hunger by 2030 is fading further.

Conflicts, climate chaos and economic downturns are already known as major drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition that combine with underlying factors including persistent inequality, the unaffordability of healthy diets and unhealthy food environments.

But these major drivers are becoming more frequent and intense — and occurring concurrently more often — meaning more people are exposed to hunger and food insecurity, the report said.

A healthy diet was unaffordable for more than one third of the world's population in 2022, the report added, citing updated estimates.

Here too regional inequalities were stark: more than 71 percent of people in low-income countries could not afford healthy diets, compared with just over six percent in high-income nations.

'No time to lose'

 

According to David Laborde, an economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization and one of the report's authors, the post-Covid economic rebound was unequal within and between countries.

Wars and extreme weather events also raged unabated in 2023, but the world has failed to put in place a "Marshall Plan" to bolster funds earmarked for fighting hunger, he told AFP.

The U.N. agencies' report, which was presented for a G20 summit in Brazil, suggested a major reform of financing food security and nutrition to alleviate the scourge.

This would start with adopting common definitions putting all actors on the same page. According to current estimates, between $176 billion and $3,975 billion are needed to eradicate hunger by 2030.

Yet the "highly fragmented" financial architecture "makes the scale-up and effective implementation of financing for food security and nutrition unfeasible", the report said.

Donors, international agencies, NGOs and foundations must coordinate better as the current set-up lacks shared priorities and is characterised by "an over-proliferation of actors delivering mostly small, short-term projects", it added.

Food security and nutrition is not simply a question of "distributing bags of rice in emergency situations", Laborde said, but also aid to small-scale farmers and access to energy in rural areas that could electrify irrigation systems.

Another weakness of the current system is that donor intentions do not always meet the needs of populations, according to the report.

Debates over animal husbandry in some European countries may discourage investment in intensifying it in Africa, which is necessary, said Laborde.

He pointed to Africa's Sahel region, where chronic instability and military coups have seen donors suspend their aid just as the population needs it most.

The report also recommended developing financial instruments combining private and public funds so that private actors invest in food security, a source of productivity and political stability.

"There is no time to lose, as the cost of inaction greatly exceeds the cost of action this report calls for," it concluded.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China makes surprise cut to key lending rate

China makes surprise cut to key lending rate
LATEST NEWS

  1. World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

    World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

  2. China makes surprise cut to key lending rate

    China makes surprise cut to key lending rate

  3. US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writer's extradition

    US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writer's extradition

  4. Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

    Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

  5. Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

    Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska
Recommended
Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops
Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska
Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM
Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport

Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport
Russian leader Putin meets Syrian president Assad in Moscow

Russian leader Putin meets Syrian president Assad in Moscow
Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 mln litres of oil capsizes off Manila

Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 mln litres of oil capsizes off Manila
Biden says time to pass torch to younger voices

Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices'
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿