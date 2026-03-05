Ankara shows ‘no negligence, hesitation’ in defense of its borders: Erdoğan

Türkiye shows no “negligence or hesitation in ensuring the security of our borders and airspace,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing an event in Ankara, Erdogan said "at a time when Türkiye’s struggle for peace in the region has been crystal clear since day one, no one should adopt misguided stance that undermines principles of neighborliness and brotherhood.”

Stressing Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts regarding the crisis in the region, he said “we will continue our multi-dimensional diplomacy with the aim of preventing further bloodshed in our region and ensuring that no more innocent people are torn from life.”

Regarding Wednesday's incident when a munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO defense units, Erdogan said Ankara showed its “sensitivity,” and issued the “necessary warnings” to prevent a similar incident from reoccurring.

“Should a threat to our country's security arise, we will take all necessary measures with the utmost care in coordination with our allies,” the president added.

Tensions have surged in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, killing over 900 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and more than 165 elementary schoolgirls, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in Gulf countries, disrupting energy routes.

Erdoğan discusses need for increased defense ties in NATO with Macron

Erdoğan discussed the need for increased defense cooperation among NATO allies amid regional, global conflicts in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as conflicts in the region and regional and global issues.

Erdoğan told Macron that conflicts in the region and around the world “necessitate increased defense cooperation among NATO allies.”

He stressed that “it is important to accelerate joint steps in the defense industry that have long been delayed.”

Erdoğan said prolonging the conflict in Iran would be “a source of instability for both the region and the world,” and that Türkiye is making “intensive efforts to strengthen the diplomatic ground and return to negotiations.”

He added that Ankara is closely monitoring the developments in the Islamic republic, and was “saddened by the civilian deaths and concerned about their increase.”

Meanwhile, Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed a drone strike on Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, which injured four people.

In a phone call, Erdoğan condemned the drone attack and conveyed his well wishes to Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that its exclave was hit by drones launched from Iran, with one striking the terminal building at Nakhchivan International Airport and another falling near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

“We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport and injuries to two civilians,” the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan, as it has historically, the statement added.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the incident.