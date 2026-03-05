Regional conflicts underscore Türkiye’s strategic trade corridors

ANKARA
The intensifying conflicts in Türkiye’s surrounding regions have highlighted the rising strategic importance of the Middle Corridor and the Development Road — two key transport projects anchored in Türkiye.

 

The war between Russia and Ukraine to the north, instability in several southern countries and, most recently, the outbreak of hostilities following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran have heightened risks for regional trade routes, placing renewed emphasis on Türkiye’s role as a secure hub.

 

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and suspension of flights across much of the Middle East have disrupted global trade flows, highlighting the need for reliable alternatives. The Middle Corridor — linking China to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye — reduces delivery times between Asia and Europe to just 15 days and connects Türkiye directly to 21 countries.

 

Meanwhile, the Development Road project — signed by Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — aims to connect Iraq’s Grand Faw Port to Türkiye and onward to Europe through integrated road and rail networks.

 

Once a primary route, the Northern Corridor has lost prominence due to the war in Ukraine, while the Southern Corridor has been overshadowed by instability in Iraq, Syria and the Gulf.

 

Against this backdrop, the Middle Corridor has emerged as the most secure and viable option, with the Development Road expected to become a key artery for trade once completed.

 

Experts emphasize that these projects are more than logistical solutions.

 

Professor Bülent Aksoy of Gazi University noted that the Middle Corridor offers significant advantages over northern and southern alternatives, being shorter, more cost-effective and less exposed to political and security risks.

 

He stressed that Türkiye’s central position transforms the corridor into a strategic instrument shaping new power balances across Eurasia. Aksoy added that the Development Road, integrated with the Middle Corridor, has the potential to reposition Türkiye from a transit country into a multidimensional logistics and energy hub — provided infrastructure investments, regional stability and sustained diplomatic cooperation are achieved.

 

Associate Professor Resul Yalçın of Ankara Social Sciences University argued that the Middle Corridor and Development Road serve not only as transport routes but also as tools of geoeconomic and geopolitical repositioning. With maritime chokepoints increasingly vulnerable, he said, diversified land-based corridors are critical to reducing systemic risks, ensuring trade continuity and strengthening global economic resilience.

 

Yalçın underlined that Türkiye, as the European gateway of the Middle Corridor, stands to gain the highest added value through transit revenues, logistics investments, industrial integration and energy pipelines.

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
