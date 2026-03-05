UK defense minister arrives in Greek Cyprus after drone attack

NICOSIA

A police officer salutes as vehicles transport British Defence Secretary John Healey enter at the U.K.'s RAF Akrotiri air base near Limassol, Cyprus, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

British Defense Minister John Healey arrived in Greek Cyprus on March 5, following a drone strike on a U.K. air base on the Mediterranean island.

The visit came after the runway of the Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Akrotiri came under attack by an Iranian-made unmanned drone on March 2.

"The longstanding friendship between the U.K. and the Republic of Cyprus is strong in the face of Iranian threats," Healey posted on X alongside a photograph of him meeting Greek Cypriot Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas.

The pair discussed how "the U.K. is further reinforcing our air defenses to support our shared security," he added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on March 2 the U.K. was dispatching "helicopters with counter drone capabilities" and a warship, HMS Dragon, to Greek Cyprus, as Britain continued "defensive operations" in the region.

On March 4, Greek Cyprus' High Commissioner to the U.K. Kyriacos Kouros said Cypriots were "disappointed" at the level of information-sharing with residents after RAF Akrotiri was hit and further drones intercepted.

"Let's say the people are disappointed, the people are scared, the people could expect more," he told the BBC's Newsnight program.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told parliament on March 5 that Italy would send "naval assets" to protect EU member Greek Cyprus, along with Spain, France and the Netherlands.

He also said Italy would be sending "air-defence, anti-drone and anti-missile systems" to certain "strategic partners" in the Gulf.