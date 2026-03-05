UK defense minister arrives in Greek Cyprus after drone attack

UK defense minister arrives in Greek Cyprus after drone attack

NICOSIA
UK defense minister arrives in Greek Cyprus after drone attack

A police officer salutes as vehicles transport British Defence Secretary John Healey enter at the U.K.'s RAF Akrotiri air base near Limassol, Cyprus, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

British Defense Minister John Healey arrived in Greek Cyprus on March 5, following a drone strike on a U.K. air base on the Mediterranean island.

The visit came after the runway of the Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Akrotiri came under attack by an Iranian-made unmanned drone on March 2.

"The longstanding friendship between the U.K. and the Republic of Cyprus is strong in the face of Iranian threats," Healey posted on X alongside a photograph of him meeting Greek Cypriot Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas.

The pair discussed how "the U.K. is further reinforcing our air defenses to support our shared security," he added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on March 2 the U.K. was dispatching "helicopters with counter drone capabilities" and a warship, HMS Dragon, to Greek Cyprus, as Britain continued "defensive operations" in the region.

On March 4, Greek Cyprus' High Commissioner to the U.K. Kyriacos Kouros said Cypriots were "disappointed" at the level of information-sharing with residents after RAF Akrotiri was hit and further drones intercepted.

"Let's say the people are disappointed, the people are scared, the people could expect more," he told the BBC's Newsnight program.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told parliament on March 5 that Italy would send "naval assets" to protect EU member Greek Cyprus, along with Spain, France and the Netherlands.

He also said Italy would be sending "air-defence, anti-drone and anti-missile systems" to certain "strategic partners" in the Gulf.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
Recommended
Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Iran war shows no sign of easing amid one-week mark

Iran war shows no sign of easing amid one-week mark
NATO raises missile defense posture over Iran war

NATO raises 'missile defense posture' over Iran war
Kosovo faces new election after parliament dissolved

Kosovo faces new election after parliament dissolved
Hungary will use every means in Ukraine oil dispute

Hungary will use 'every means' in Ukraine oil dispute
Trump fires homeland security chief Kristi Noem

Trump fires homeland security chief Kristi Noem
WORLD Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 POWs each on Friday, both sides said, the second round of a swap that has seen 500 soldiers from both sides returning home.
ECONOMY Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

The number of foreign-controlled businesses in Türkiye edged higher in 2024, climbing modestly from 10,673 in 2023 to 11,086, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6.  
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿