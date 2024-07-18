Saros Bay attracts divers to its underwater wonders

Saros Bay attracts divers to its underwater wonders

EDIRNE
Located in the Keşan district in the western province of Edirne, Saros Bay, renowned for its crystal-clear waters, attracts diving enthusiasts from around the world.

Saros Bay, also known as the Gulf of Saros, stands out with its natural beauty and self-cleaning properties. The stunning bay has earned its reputation not just for its natural charm but also for its exceptional diving tourism. Divers are especially drawn to its rich underwater life and numerous wrecks scattered across its depths.

The underwater landscape is adorned with reefs created through underwater museum studies, attracting both local and international tourists. Notably, the bay houses artificial reefs where scenes from the Çanakkale Wars are brought to life.

The sunken Airbus A330 near the İbrice Harbor serves as a favored spot for diving enthusiasts, adding to its allure.

Saros is one of the rare spots in Türkiye that offers such rich underwater biodiversity and depth variety, suitable for all divers,” diving instructor Ender Özgen stated, emphasizing the unique features of the bay.

“We have 14 designated diving points in the Saros Gulf. Our region also features artificial reefs, including the world’s largest aircraft wreck and the Nusret Mine Shipwreck [an Ottoman Navy ship, which served as a minelayer during the Gallipoli Campaign]. These attractions, along with the variety of underwater creatures and fish, draw diving enthusiasts from all over. We welcome all divers to experience the wonders of Saros Bay.”

