Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

THUN
Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.

Ayman El Wafi gave the host an early lead, but Dzeko got the Turkish giant in front with two goals either side of half-time.

Uran Bislimi got Lugano back on level terms, but Dzeko completed his hat-trick before a Ferdi Kadıoğlu goal made it 4-2 with 17 minutes remaining.

However, Lugano did not give in and Milton Valenzuela made Mourinho sweat with what proved to be a late consolation in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Fenerbahçe will now take its slender lead back to Istanbul on July 30 for the second leg.

"We finished the first leg with a win and we will play our second game in Istanbul,” Portuguese coach Mourinho said after making a winning start to his helm at the Turkish club.

“With the strong support of our fans and with them pushing us, our goal is to go there with a win and make it to the next round,” he added.

Mourinho also complained about the synthetic grass pitch at Lugano’s Stockhorn Arena.

"I didn't want to talk about it before the match because we didn't want it to be seen as creating an excuse,” he said.

“It was difficult to play a match on a plastic, synthetic pitch. The players struggled a lot. They struggled with dribbling, they struggled with the flow of the ball, so it was difficult to adapt. I didn't want to talk about it before the game, but I can say it was a difficult situation. It is unacceptable to play on this pitch, on this ground. I think it is unacceptable to play a Champions League match on a pitch like this.”

won,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

    Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

  2. World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

    World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

  3. China makes surprise cut to key lending rate

    China makes surprise cut to key lending rate

  4. US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writer's extradition

    US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writer's extradition

  5. Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

    Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops
Recommended
Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America
Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal
Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final
Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final
England ready to grasp shot at history in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿