Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez storms to first WTA title of career

Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez storms to first WTA title of career

MERIDA, Mexico
Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez storms to first WTA title of career

Zeynep Sönmez of Türkiye roared past American Ann Li 6-2, 6-1 on Nov. 3 to capture the first WTA title of her career in Merida, Mexico.

Sönmez, 22, became the first Turkish player to lift a WTA trophy since Çağla Büyükakçay won in Istanbul in 2016 to become the first champion from the country.

World Number 127 Sönmez needed just 70 minutes to overcome Li, a former top-50 player now ranked 111th.

Sönmez gained her third break of the opening set for a 5-2 lead and pocketed the set after 42 minutes.

She broke Li three times in the second set, winning the last six games to polish off the dominant victory.

"It was one of my biggest dreams. I've been working for this day for 15 years," Sönmez said, who also thanked "the people who saw me in Türkiye at four in the morning."

The victory underlines Sönmez's methodical rise up the WTA ranks over the past couple of seasons. The Turkish player had never cracked the Top 300 before 2023, but she has now made her Top 100 debut, climbing up to the 91st spot in the WTA rankings announced on Nov. 4.

Sönmez made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at this year's Roland Garros, and she became the first Turkish player to make a WTA quarterfinal since Büyükakçay in 2017 when she reached the elite eight in Monastir.

Both Sönmez and Li pulled double duty on Nov.3 after rain delays a day earlier.

Li completed a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Polina Kudermetova in their rain-delayed semifinal while Sönmez rallied from 4-2 down in the first set to beat 17-year-old Alina Korneeva 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in their semifinal.

Tennis,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

    UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

  2. Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

    Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

  3. ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

    ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

  4. Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

    Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

  5. Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire
Recommended
UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report
Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott
Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks
LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance
Alperen Şengün signs $185 million deal with Rockets

Alperen Şengün signs $185 million deal with Rockets
Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League
WORLD Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iranian authorities have arrested a female student after she stripped to her underwear outside her university in Iran in what some student and rights groups say was a protest against the country’s strict Islamic dress code, several reports said on Nov. 3.
ECONOMY Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

The Turkish defense and aerospace industry’s export revenues amounted to $5.13 billion in January-October, marking a robust 18 percent increase from a year ago.  
SPORTS UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA has decided to relocate the match between Turkish club Beşiktaş and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was originally slated to take place in Istanbul on Nov. 28, local media reported on Nov. 4.
﻿