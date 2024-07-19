Erdoğan opens Yıldız Palace to public after six-year renovation works

Erdoğan opens Yıldız Palace to public after six-year renovation works

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan opens Yıldız Palace to public after six-year renovation works

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially reopened Yıldız Palace, a historic Ottoman complex of pavilions and villas, to the public on July 19 following a comprehensive six-year restoration works.

"I wish our Yıldız Palace, which we have restored to its former splendor and beauty and put at the disposal of our nation, to be auspicious and prosperous," Erdoğan said during the ceremony held in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district.

The palace was originally constructed during the reign of Selim III (1789-1807) and expanded into a state palace by Abdulhamid II (1876-1909).

"Especially the understanding of rejected heritage, which marked a period of our history, made us pay a heavy price. This place was neglected for years," Erdoğan said. "Many objects that left a mark on the history and memory of our nation suffered from this neglect."

Yıldız Palace will now showcase several structures, including mansions and pavilions, which will be accessible to the public for the first time.

The palace garden, known for its diverse plant life, natural waterways and landscape design, will also be open to visitors.

Significant artifacts related to Abdulhamid II, including his library and carpentry shop, as well as photographs, will be displayed to the public.

The library contains thousands of rare works on subjects ranging from military science to philosophy, espionage novels, astronomy, botany and zoology.

The palace, which also saw use during the reign of the last Ottoman sultan Mehmed VI, closed its doors entirely after the abolition of the sultanate in 1922.

From 1946 onwards, it served as a military academy for many years and later came under the Culture Ministry in 1978. It was transferred to the presidency's National Palaces directorate in 2018, when the restoration began.

The palace was a complex over a large area of hills and valleys. This was an example of traditional Ottoman architecture consisting of a complex of different buildings across a piece of land.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says federal solution not possible for Cyprus

Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

    Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

  2. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  3. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  4. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  5. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees
Recommended
Bodrum welcomes giant cruise ship

Bodrum welcomes giant cruise ship
Fake luxury overshadows unique charm of Istanbuls Grand Bazaar

Fake luxury overshadows unique charm of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar
Saros Bay attracts divers to its underwater wonders

Saros Bay attracts divers to its underwater wonders
Janitor brothers transform apartment building with greenery over 30 years

Janitor brothers transform apartment building with greenery over 30 years
International sky observation event begins in Denizli

International sky observation event begins in Denizli
Exotic species rise, local species fall in Aegean Sea: Expert

Exotic species rise, local species fall in Aegean Sea: Expert
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿