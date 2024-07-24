Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

BERLIN
Germany bans Hezbollah, Iran-linked Islamist group

Germany has banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre, an association that has been under investigation for several months over its alleged support for Lebanon's Hezbollah group and its links to Iran.

The Interior Ministry accused the center of presenting itself as a purely religious organization with no political agenda, but said its probe has found the contrary to be true.

In a statement, the ministry said that it "banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre and its affiliated organizations throughout Germany to date, as it is an Islamist extremist organization pursuing anti-constitutional objectives.”

Accusing the group of being a "direct representative of Iran's supreme leader,” the ministry said the center spreads Tehran's ideology "in an aggressive and militant manner.”

It is allegedly seeking to "establish authoritarian, theocratic rule" in place of a democracy, said the ministry, accusing the center of backing the "military and political dimension" of organizations like Hezbollah.

Investigators raided 53 properties allegedly linked to the center across Germany yesterday, and the ban will also be imposed on several organizations related to the Hamburg center, including four Shiite mosques.

"I want to make it very clear: We are not taking action against a religion," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

"We are drawing a clear distinction between the Islamist extremists that we are cracking down on and the many Muslims who belong to our country and live according to their faith.

"This ban absolutely does not apply to the peaceful practice of the Shiite religion," she stressed.

