Bodrum welcomes giant cruise ship

Bodrum Cruise Port, in the western province of Muğla, has recently welcomed a 277-meter cruise ship from Rhodes Port, carrying 2,499 passengers and 1,163 crew members, mainly from the U.S. and the U.K.

After completing passport procedures, passengers disembarked and explored Bodrum. They visited popular historical and tourist sites, including Bodrum Castle, Bodrum Ancient Theater and Mindos Gate.

Meanwhile, İznik Lake in the northwestern province of Bursa, the largest lake in the Marmara Region and the fifth largest natural lake in Türkiye, has turned a striking shade of turquoise. The lake, covering approximately 300 square kilometers, attracts visitors with this seasonal phenomenon.

According to local authorities, the turquoise color occurs when the algae layer rises to the water's surface due to insufficient oxygen at the lake's bottom, influenced by seasonal temperatures.

İznik Mayor Mehmet Kağan highlighted that this natural occurrence significantly boosts tourism in the area.

