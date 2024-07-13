International sky observation event begins in Denizli

DENIZLI

Located in the western province of Denizli’s Beyağaç district, Topuklu Plateau has started welcoming local and foreign astronomers to an international sky observation event scheduled to take place from June 11 to 14.

In the “Beyağaç-Topuklu Plateau International Sky Observation Event,” the observation location will see about 30 amateur and professional astronomers studying the sky and taking pictures of celestial objects from the Topuklu Plateau, one of the darkest places in the country.

Within the scope of the event, which is estimated to host more than 3,000 people from across the globe, the plateau will be one step closer to being designated as an "International Dark Sky Place” (IDSP).

While this event is the fourth edition, it is the first time it is taking place at an international level.

With this development, the event is also anticipated to raise awareness at both the national and international levels and support local residents' social, cultural and economic advancement.

Additionally, it aims to establish Topuklu Plateau as an "Astro Tourism Destination" and to carry on with the events by making improvements each year.

Under the theme "Sky Is Waiting for You," sky and astronomy enthusiasts of all ages are expected to descend on the Beyağaç Topuklu Plateau and enjoy the event free of charge.