Tarhana breaks Guiness record with largest bowl of soup

UŞAK
Tarhana, a traditional Turkish fermented soup made from a mixture of yogurt and flour and seasoned with various vegetables and herbs, has earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

More than 30,000 liters of the beloved soup, a staple in many Turkish households, especially in colder months, was cooked in the western province of Uşak at a festival organized by the municipality. 

A massive cauldron was specially prepared for the tarhana soup, which was overseen by Şeyda Subaşı Gemici, an adjudicator and representative from the Guinness Book of World Records.

To ensure compliance with the record-keeping standards, Gemici and her team conducted precise measurements and inspections over the course of six hours.

During the preparation, 33 cooks worked tirelessly, with the cauldron’s lid being managed by a crane.

Previously, the record for the largest quantity of soup was held by the Netherlands with 27,000 liters. Gemici confirmed that Uşak is now the new titleholder with 30,292 liters.

The record certificate was presented to Uşak Mayor Özkan Yalım, who expressed his pride and said, “Our foremost aim is definately to promote Uşak. Our second goal is to better promote tarhana soup, the symbol of Uşak.”

Uludağ to host annual stargazing event in August
