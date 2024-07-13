Janitor brothers transform apartment building with greenery over 30 years

IZMIR

Two brothers working as janitors in an apartment building in the western province of İzmir, have revamped the complex with a diverse array of plants over the span of 30 years.

Halil Çoban, 63, and his brother, Ayhan Çoban, 56, moved from the western province of Manisa to İzmir in 1994 and started to serve as janitors in the Özgür Apartment shortly after the building was constructed.

The brothers began their "planting journey" out of a yearning for the natural surroundings of their hometown by planting seedlings in the building's green corridors on every floor.

In the following years, they expanded their planting efforts, adorning the green spaces with different varieties of plants ranging from bougainvillea flowers to dragon fruit trees, further amplifying the aesthetic appeal.

The brothers have been meticulously tending to some 200 different types of plants for years, filling the space with vibrant flowers for residents to admire.

Çoban brothers recalled the 30-year period and expressed their feelings about their planting journey to the local media.

“We made great efforts to transform the apartment to its current state as we love nature. We even take care of the plants at night,” Halil Çoban said. He emphasized that though the maintenance period has its challenges, they make every effort to diligently care for the plants.

Ayhan Çoban also stated that they nurture the plants with the same care and attention as they would their own children. “The more we take care of them, the more they become alive.” He noted that thanks to the botanic garden they have cultivated over the years, the building is no longer just four plain walls.

A resident who has been living in the building for 30 years, Rahmi Sezgin, also expressed the satisfaction he felt with the colorful environment created by the brothers.

Another resident, Gürsel Kurtuluş Çapan, said they enjoy spending their days in the apartment’s green corridors as the brothers created an exotic and tropical environment through their joint efforts.