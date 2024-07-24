Erdoğan urges friendly relations with neighbors

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 24 Türkiye is committed to expanding its friendly relations with neighboring countries, emphasizing a policy aimed at reducing tensions.

"We never pursue tension in our relations with our neighbors," Erdoğan told deputies of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at the parliament.

His remarks addressed issues concerning Greece and the divided island of Cyprus.

"We are looking to improve our friendship with all countries, starting from our immediate surroundings, and increase the number of our friends in our region and the world," Erdoğan said. "We do not leave any hand that is extended to shake hands in the air."

The president said "no obstacle is insurmountable" when actions are taken within the framework of common interests and mutual respect.

"In the last year, we have taken important steps in this direction," he said. "We have advanced our cooperation with many international organizations, as well as our neighbors. I hope we will further intensify our efforts to expand Türkiye's maneuvering area in the face of increasing security threats."

Erdoğan's comments come amid a thaw in relations between Ankara and Athens. The rapprochement began with a meeting between Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a NATO summit in July last year.

The leaders agreed to "open a new page" in bilateral relations, resulting in reciprocal visits and several cooperation agreements.

Erdoğan highlighted the "benefits" of the developing dialogue with Greece, particularly in terms of protecting the rights of the Turkish minority in the western Thrace region.

"In our meetings with the Greek authorities, the problems of our compatriots in western Thrace are at the top of our agenda. Issues related to freedom of religion and worship and rights to education are under our constant monitoring," he said.

"We follow all the steps taken by Greece and take necessary interventions when necessary."

Erdoğan also addressed the ongoing struggle for the Turkish Cypriot people, who have been "exposed to injustice, lawlessness, and discrimination for three-quarters of a century."

"We have now seen that we cannot get anywhere with the old methods. Both we and the Turkish Cypriots are satisfied with proposals based on federalism," he said.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Türkiye's operation on the island, launched five days after a coup orchestrated by the junta then in power in Athens sought to unite the whole island with Greece.

The rejection of a U.N. peace plan by Greek Cypriot voters in a 2004 referendum meant the Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union that year still as a divided island, with Turkish Cypriots denied the full benefits of membership.

The northern part is recognized only by Ankara.

