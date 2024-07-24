German school in Ankara halts Turkish student admissions

ANKARA

Following a legal dispute between the Turkish Education Ministry and two French schools, a German school in the capital Ankara has also announced it will no longer accept Turkish students.

The Ernst-Reuter-Schule, affiliated with the German embassy in Ankara, issued a written statement revealing it had received a note from Türkiye's Foreign Ministry concerning the matter. Political scientist Ayşegül Kaynar shared the statement on X.

The school offers education from kindergarten to high school.

The decision mirrors recent announcements by Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle in Ankara and Lycée Français Pierre Loti in Istanbul, both affiliated with the French embassy.

The institutions are managed by the French Education Ministry and the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE).

Since these schools operate under AEFE's guidelines and are not affiliated with the Turkish ministry, they lack official approval to educate Turkish citizens.

Media reports has previously revealed that Turkish students would be barred from these schools starting in 2024 after negotiations between the Turkish ministry and the French embassy failed to resolve the dispute.

Those already enrolled would be also transferred to local schools.

Speaking to the press in Ankara yesterday, Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin reaffirmed that foreign schools failing to comply with the legislation will face legal actions.

"We have established legal frameworks and international agreements. We desire these schools to attain a legitimate status. Disciplinary measures will be taken against French schools that do not adhere to the regulations."

The minister earlier said around 90 percent of students at the two French schools were Turkish.

"Therefore, if a Turkish citizen who goes to that school does not have a record with me, it means that I am not doing my duty because I have not schooled that child," he added.

A delegation from Paris is scheduled to visit Türkiye to further these discussions with the Turkish ministry.